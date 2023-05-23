Business Arena 23.05

In Tuesday’s episode, our host David Kennedy started the program with our main stories covering energy, climate, and inflation. As part of efforts to combat the climate crisis, the EU is aiming to cut its net greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030. For Poland, this means reducing emissions by 17.7 percent by 2030 in sectors outside the EU Emissions Trading System, compared to 2005.



To tell us about the challenges facing the Polish energy sector, I am joined by dr. Paweł Gajda of AGH University of Kraków.