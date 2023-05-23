World News 23.05

A group of anti-government Russian nationals has claimed responsibility for the attack on Russia’s Belgorod region; the Polish President is in London for a summit of Ukraine’s biggest European supporters; and a years-long impasse in Bulgarian politics may finally be coming to an end. This and much more in Tuesday’s edition of World News.

Anastasia Sergeeva, the international secretary of the Civic Council, an organization that is recruiting Russians to fight against Putin’s regime and his army in Ukraine, was TVP World’s guest invited to shed more light on dissidents willing to stand up to the regime.