Eastern Express 23.05

Moldova is at the top of the list of countries concerned about their exposure to Russian meddling due to its unfortunate positioning on the world map at the very edge of an ongoing military conflict, and a precarious economic situation, and then the issue of Russian-controlled of Transnistria, a breakaway republic that’s like a festering wound to Moldovan statehood. Chișinău has to tread carefully to avoid the pitfalls of Russian subversion and blackmail. Can Moldova stay hopeful for a future of peace and European integration at a time when the end of the road is still distant, and the pro-Western government has to navigate myriad dangers that lie ahead? TVP World prepared a report and invited Mădălin Necșuțu, Moldova correspondent for Balkan Insight, to shed more light on the issue.