President lists Poland’s priorities for Nato summit

Duda made the announcement in an address at the London Defence Conference in the UK capital on Tuesday as he referred to Nato's next summit that will take place in Vilnius on July 11-12.

Jakub Szymczuk/KPRP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has unveiled Poland’s key expectations for the upcoming Nato summit, including a stronger Nato presence on the eastern flank and encouraging allies to increase their defence spending.

“The situation across the region forces as, like never before, to join efforts in strengthening the North Atlantic Alliance, which needs to deter the aggressor effectively,” Duda said in reference to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “Of key importance in this respect will be the Vilnius summit decisions.”

Poland’s number one priority, he said, is to strengthen the defence potential of Nato’s eastern flank by increasing the number of Nato troops deployed there.

Secondly, the Polish president argued for bolstering Nato response forces in line with the decisions made at the previous summit, held in Madrid in 2022, by increasing the headcount to 300,000 from 40,000 troops.

Thirdly, the president said, Poland advocates the creation of a multi-corps land forces component in Poland.

And the fourth priority for Poland is to encourage all Nato allies to increase their defence spending, Duda said.

“And let me stress – all allies,” he said. “We must bear in mind that Nato forces are not just the US troops. It’s our joint potential contributed by each and every member of the alliance.”