Marconi’s Warsaw

The Hotel Europejski on Krakowskie Przedmieście in Warsaw – one of the many buildings originally designed by Henryk Marconi.

Szymon Pulcyn/PAP

While the surname may ring a bell, we’re not talking about telephones, but about Enrico Marconi, known in Poland as Henryk, who was a prolific architect and the mastermind behind dozens of buildings built in Congress Poland.

Host John Beauchamp speaks to Jakub Frejtag from Warsaw University about the Marconi effect on Polish architecture and how it came to be that an Italian found himself in Poland back in the 19th century.

A lot of the old and grand buildings you can still see in Warsaw nowadays were built thanks to the ingenuity and skill of Henryk Marconi. He built hotels, train stations, hospitals, grand palaces for the rich and famous, numerous churches, and even a synagogue.