Poland, Ukraine, Lithuania sign deal for protecting Ukrainian culture

Culture ministers of Poland, Ukraine, and Lithuania have penned a declaration on cooperation to protect Ukrainian culture amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



The document was signed by Poland’s Piotr Glinski, Ukraine’s Oleksandr Tkachenko, and Lithuania’s Simonas Kairys in the Polish southern city of Krakow on Tuesday.

“The purpose of the agreement is to support the rescue and conservation of Ukraine’s cultural heritage at risk of destruction or damage, with particular emphasis on UNESCO World Heritage Sites and sites entered on the UNESCO Tentative List for World Heritage,” the document reads.

The three countries also pledged to work together to document the scale of cultural losses in the areas affected by warfare.

#LublinTriangle Declaration has been historically signed by 🇺🇦 🇵🇱 🇱🇹. It officially declares support for 🇺🇦 in protecting its cultural heritage, knowledge exchange, supporting artists, & creating a European fund for the cultural and creative [email protected] @KairysSimonas pic.twitter.com/lkAifbUh5S

— Tkachenko Oleksandr (@otkachenkoua) May 23, 2023

The declaration also intends to support the work of Ukrainian artists by enabling them to work in Poland and Lithuania.