Poland, Ukraine, Lithuania sign deal to protect Ukrainian culture

Waldemar Deska/PAP

The culture ministers of Poland, Ukraine and Lithuania have penned a declaration on cooperation to protect Ukrainian culture amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The document was signed by Poland’s Piotr Gliński, Ukraine’s Oleksandr Tkachenko and Lithuania’s Simonas Kairys in the Polish southern city of Kraków on Tuesday.

“The purpose of the agreement is to support the rescue and conservation of Ukraine’s cultural heritage at risk of destruction or damage, with particular emphasis on UNESCO World Heritage Sites and sites entered on the UNESCO Tentative List for World Heritage,” the document read.

The three countries also pledged to work together to document the scale of cultural losses in the areas affected by warfare.

The declaration is also intended to support the work of Ukrainian artists by enabling them to work in Poland and Lithuania.