Polish President begins two-day state visit to U.K.

Polish President Andrzej Duda arrived in London on Tuesday, where he will attend a defense conference. According to Marcin Przydacz, the Head of the Presidential International Policy Bureau, Duda will be speaking about the war in Ukraine, the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, and will also encourage representatives of British business to invest in Poland.

The fate of the world is at stake in Ukraine: Polish president at PISM Conference

The first item on the agenda of the Polish President’s visit to the U.K. will be to attend the opening of the afternoon session of the London Defense Conference scheduled for 4 p.m. local time (GMT 1500). Duda will then visit the Polish Social and Cultural Center, and at 7 p.m. he will meet with representatives of the Polish diaspora.

On Wednesday, the second day of the visit, the president will meet at 4:05 p.m. local time with Dow Jones and Company CEO Almar Latour and attend the Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit. A meeting between Andrzej Duda and media representatives is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

Secretary of State and Head of the Presidential International Policy Bureau, Marcin Przydacz, announced before his departure for London that in his speeches the President will talk about the war in Ukraine and the expected Ukrainian counteroffensive, as well as the future reconstruction of the country.

“The president received a special invitation to the discussion because of our expertise and our above-average knowledge of what is happening east of our borders, and also because our analysis of Russian policy and the situation in Eastern Europe over the past few weeks has proven to be accurate,” Przydacz pointed out.

As he said, the visit is also another part of the preparations for the NATO summit in Vilnius.

“We are working all the time to make the agenda of the NATO summit in Vilnius as favorable as possible from Poland’s perspective. I’m talking about NATO’s further adaptation to [existing and possible] threats, the continuation of the policy of defense and deterrence, and pushing Russia as far away from our borders as possible,” he added.

The President will also be encouraging British business representatives to invest in Poland and the Central and Eastern European region.

“The President is going to these meetings to create an atmosphere of political support and good cooperation for Polish business,” Przydacz added.

The London Defense Conference is a two-day annual meeting on defense and security, organized by King’s College London School of Security Studies. According to the organizers, the main topics of this year’s conference will include the war in Ukraine and the lessons it brought, the future of NATO and European security, and the development of artificial intelligence.