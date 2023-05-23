Guam gears up for imminent super typhoon Mawar

The U.S. island territory of Guam is facing an impending crisis as Super Typhoon Mawar intensifies and heads towards the Pacific island. Currently located about 225 kilometers southeast of Guam, Mawar boasts maximum sustained winds of 250 kmph and is set to reach the island soon.



Landon Aydlett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office Guam, warns that Mawar could potentially surpass Typhoon Pongsona of 2002 in terms of intensity.

As the super typhoon approaches, Guam’s Governor Lou Leon Guerrero has assured that the island is prepared. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is already on the ground, coordinating with local agencies, including Guam Homeland Security.

The governor emphasized the readiness of the government, public servants, first responders, and telecommunications, despite acknowledging the situation as “very concerning and worrisome”.

Super typhoon Mawar, with winds of 155 mph, is headed for Guam within 24-26 hours… pic.twitter.com/E0Io987Uof

— James Spann (@spann) May 23, 2023

In addition, Governor Guerrero has issued a mandatory evacuation order for low-lying coastal areas, especially targeting residents of Inalahan, Ipan, Talofofo, Malesso, Hagat, and Umatac.

The order mandates residents to seek safer shelters in private residences or designated government shelters in higher elevations before the designated deadline.

First wave of Mawar past 3 hours ago. Video of sunset during the calm before the main part of the storm hits. You can see the clouds moving in the sky as the Typhoon spins them over Guam. #mawar #mawarhitsguam pic.twitter.com/ge4Q8OM0XE

— Sean (@Sean13213341) May 23, 2023

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration and ordered Federal assistance to supplement Commonwealth and local response efforts due to the anticipated emergency conditions from Typhoon Mawar.

With Mawar set to make landfall by Wednesday, preparations and precautions are in full swing to mitigate the potential damage caused by this formidable storm.