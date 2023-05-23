PM meets OpenAI chief

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has met Sam Altman, the co-founder and head of OpenAI, the company behind the chat-bot tool, ChatGPT.

Reporting on the meeting, which took place on Tuesday, Piotr Mueller, the government’s spokesman, said that talks had revolved around the influence artificial intelligence (AI) had on the economy and society, the legal regulations surrounding its use and openings for Polish companies in AI research.

He added that “Poles are playing an important role on the OpenAI team.”