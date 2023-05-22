Break the Fake 22.05

The sad jester has been a staple of European comedy since traveling theater troupes roamed the continent’s fairs and markets. Paradoxically, the sad clown can be much funnier than his jovial counterpart. And if there’s one comedian that knows this all too well, it’s our favorite Kremlin court jester Vladimir Solovyov. He really outdid himself this time, as he sang a sad dirge to a fallen faux-hero. Monday’s program also looks into claims made by Russian Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, claiming that Poland owes Russia over USD 750 billion for the Soviet investments on Polish soil following WWII.