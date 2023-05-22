Polish film director risks life rescuing Ukraine civilians

Risking mined roads and shelling, a Polish filmmaker ferrying civilians away from the frontlines of Ukraine’s war with Russia is the focus of the new documentary “In the Rearview”.

Pre-premiere screening of ‘The Pilecki Report’ to take place in New York

TVP in cooperation with the Polish National Foundation and the Foundation for the Remembrance of Victims of Communism in Washington has organized a…

see more

Filmed in the initial months of the conflict, director Maciek Hamela captured the intimate moments of people speaking of their experiences of war and evacuation in the back seat of a van.

Hamela admitted the challenges of making a film in such a format but insisted that filming was “always subordinate to the evacuation effort.”

In an interview, Hamela stated that “it’s always risky to try to make a film within a car.”

“We know a lot of examples from cinema. Not all of these films work perfectly, and it’s hard to make a feature that’s enclosed in such a tight space.”

Initially, Hamela drove Ukrainian refugees from the Polish border before crossing into Ukraine to reach more remote places. He then brought in a friend to film the journey and take turns driving.

“I decided to hop on the other side of the border very quickly after a week and start going to more remote places in Ukraine because I knew Russian and I knew there was a bigger necessity for drivers on the other side,” he explained.