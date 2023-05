World News 22.05

In this edition of World News, the main stories involved Pro-Ukrainian forces carrying out a cross-border raid in Russia’s Belgorod region, and Latvia and Estonia announcing plans to acquire medium-range missiles and air defense. Furthermore in today’s program, Pratasevich a Belarusian opposition blogger, was pardoned on Monday. Moreover, overnight attacks targeted Ukrainian cities instead of military infrastructure.

Our program’s guest Joanna Siekiera joined us to discuss Antonio Guterres’ remark about the UN Security Council and the world’s financial architecture