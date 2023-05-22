Military Mind 22.05

Over the last 24 hours, clashes have been reported in Russia’s Belgorod region, near the border with Ukraine. A Russian border checkpoint was destroyed in the attack. This appears to be another raid by the Russian volunteer corps, a formation composed of Russian citizens fighting on Ukraine’s side. Meanwhile, fighting continues on the outskirts of Bakhmut. The program features a video of a battle in the forest, where hell of war unfolds in the dense underbrush, intense fire and numerous Russian casualties.