German services in search for James Bond wannabes

Intelligence services are finding it harder to recruit staff since the pandemic as prospective employees want to work from home and would rather not part with their personal cell phones, the head of Germany’s foreign intelligence service BND claims.

“We cannot offer certain conditions that are taken for granted today,” said Bruno Kahl, in describing how finding the right kind and amount of staff is proving to be a great challenge as baby boomers are heading into retirement.

“Remote work is barely possible at the BND for security reasons, and not being able to take your cell phone to work is asking much from young people looking for a job,” he added.

Currently, some 6,500 people work for the BND, according to its homepage.