Pulse of Culture 22.05

In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our program’s host Agata Konarska takes

a closer look at work by female artists not known to a wider audience, and the National Museum in Warsaw seeks to promote these Polish female sculptors. Next up, our host takes us to Frombork and its beautiful cathedral to look at a musical about Nicholaus Copernicus, the famed Polish scientist. Following that, we take a look at Street Music Day in Lithuania.

