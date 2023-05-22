Poland in talks to buy Swedish early warning aircraft

According to Poland’s Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak the country is in “advanced” talks to purchase Swedish early warning aircraft and is hopeful that these talks will soon come to a close.

Polish army to order thousands of pistols and rifles

The Polish army has ordered another batch of VIS-100 pistols and GROT carbines. The Radom-based arms factory “Łucznik”, part of the Polish…

see more

Since Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine in February of last year, Poland has increased military spending, with the government promising to double the size of the army and devote 4 percent of GDP to defense in 2023.

“We are already engaged in thorough negotiations, which I hope will soon be successfully concluded. This way we strengthen the resilience of Poland, but also of NATO’s eastern flank,” Blaszczak told the media after a meeting of defense ministers from northern Europe near Warsaw.

He said nothing more on the number or as to kind of aircraft that were being discussed.