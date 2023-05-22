Eastern Express 22.05

Monday’s episode of Eastern Express looks into Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s trips to Arab League and G7 summits with the goal of encouraging more support for Ukraine, and the information war where Ukrainian authorities insist that Russian forces have not captured Bakhmut. Other topics include elections in Greece won by the ruling “New Democracy” party, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his government regaining the recognition of Arab countries, and Russian construction of extensive defensive lines in occupied Ukrainian territories.