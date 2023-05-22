UK stands behind Poland says Britain’s defence minister

Wallace (L) said that his country wanted to support Poland, it's most important ally, and that was why a clear and strong signal was being sent, not only to the international community, but to Russia, as well.

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday that his country supported Poland, it’s most important ally, and that it would stand “shoulder to shoulder” with Poland should anything happen.

Wallace told the state-owned TVP Info news channel that it was very important for Great Britain to have its soldiers train alongside those from Poland and the Baltic countries.

He made his comments at a press conference that was held after a meeting of the so-called Northern Group, an informal cooperation format bringing together NATO and EU members bordering the Baltic or North Sea, in Legionowo, a suburb of Warsaw.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.

Wallace said that his country wanted to support Poland, it’s most important ally, and that was why a clear and strong signal was being sent, not only to the international community, but to Russia, as well.

The defence minister also spoke out about out Poland’s military potential, which he assessed as “huge”. He added that Poland was aware of the fact that it had a neighbour which was very aggressive and, as such, was spending much on defence. He noted that this was a good investment because also created new jobs in Poland.

He also added that Ukraine may need even one more year in order to regain its territory and that this goal would be achieved if it gained everyone’s support.