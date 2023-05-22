Pre-premiere screening of ‘The Pilecki Report’ to take place in New York

TVP in cooperation with the Polish National Foundation and the Foundation for the Remembrance of Victims of Communism in Washington has organized a pre-premiere screening of the film “The Pilecki Report” directed by Leszek Wosiewicz and Krzysztof Łukaszewicz.

Auschwitz Redemption. The man who escaped from hell

Witold Pilecki’s sense of humour was undimmed even in the camp: “If you do not get me out of here, I’ll lose the rest of my strength fighting the…

The event will take place on May 25 at 5:00 pm at The Victims of Communism Museum in New York. The President of the Polish National Foundation Marcin Zarzecki and President of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation Ambassador Andrew Bremberg are expected to speak.

“The Pilecki Report” is the larger-than-life story of a WWII hero who fought for freedom during Poland’s darkest hours.

Captain Witold Pilecki, was according to many historians, among the most important intelligence agents of the war. His heroic and sometimes even hopeless struggle against the two ruthless totalitarian forces of the 20th century – German Fascism and Soviet Communism – is dramatically visible in his biography.

The film tells the story of a man whom the communist propagandists erased from the consciousness of Poles and history for nearly 45 years. The viewers can follow the fate of a brave spy, a loving husband and father, and a man who voluntarily agreed to be arrested and sent to Auschwitz. Pilecki, while operating in the camp resistance movement, collected evidence proving the shocking scale of the Holocaust and the abject horror of the Nazi’s genocide. After a daring escape from Auschwitz, Pilecki fought in the Warsaw Uprising and eventually made it to the Polish II Corps in Italy, led by General Władysław Anders.

At the end of the war, he finished writing the so-called “The Pilecki Report,” an extraordinary testimony to the German crimes in Auschwitz and the activities of the resistance movement in the camp.

After returning to Poland in December 1945, Pilecki was active in the anti-communist underground before he was arrested in May 1947. After a year of interrogations and torture, he was sentenced to death on trumped-up charges and murdered in the Mokotów prison in Warsaw.

The film recalls the communist methods of creating false accusations on the direct orders of the then-Soviet authorities.

Thanks to “The Pilecki Report”, the bravery of Witold Pilecki has been wonderfully honored and finally has its well-deserved chance to be known across the world.