Chopin Airport handles nearly 5 mln passengers since January

Albert Zawada/PAP

Warsaw’s Chopin Airport has processed nearly 5 million passengers since the beginning of the year, with 1.4 million flying from or to the terminal in April alone, a Chopin spokeswoman said on Monday.

Over 4.4 million passengers booked international flights and 483,000 domestic flights from Chopin over the first four months of 2023, only around 5 percent fewer than in the corresponding period of 2019, Anna Dermont said.

She added that the terminal expected to process 2 million passengers a month over the summer.

The most popular destinations from Chopin this year were London, Paris, Amsterdam, Dubai and Frankfurt. Charter passengers mainly chose Marsa Alam and Hurghada in Egypt, Las Palmas in Spain, Antalya in Turkey and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.