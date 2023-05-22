Polish pro gamer cycles 1,800km from Warsaw to Paris in seven days

Jarosław ‘pashaBiceps’ Jarząbkowski was previously best known for his success in the world of e-sports and later joined freak fight organisation High League. However, last week the Pole completed an impressive 1,800 kilometres cycling challenge from Warsaw to Paris in one week.



Jarząbkowski decided to travel to the French capital to support the Polish e-sports team 9INE, which was competing in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) tournament. Unfortunately, the team was eliminated before he reached his destination. An additional motivation was the fact that the competition in Paris was the last world championship for the aforementioned game, which brought Jarząbkowski recognition.

Warsaw – Paris in a week, we got it! 🇵🇱🚴‍🇫🇷 1800km

Thanks to CS I stopped seeing limitations 💪. Winning a Major in 2014 gave me a new life and opportunities. Today I'm here to say: @CounterStrike thank you for everything, you are not my friend you are my brother my friend! pic.twitter.com/6ZGtMbRV99

— paszaBiceps (@paszaBiceps) May 19, 2023

‘Pasha Biceps’ achieved his goal, gaining new followers along the way, with many following his progress on social media in real time.

450 km to Paris.

I have two days to make it in time for @kuben_tt game, because I have a flight back to Warsaw scheduled for the next day. Why am I returning so early? I am organizing a birthday party for my wife and as you know some things are more important in life. 😊 pic.twitter.com/N6ZVa0w2lq

— paszaBiceps (@paszaBiceps) May 18, 2023

“Warsaw-Paris in a week, we got it! Thanks to CS, I stopped seeing limitations,” he said. In 2014 winning a Major gave me a new life and opportunities, and today I’m here to say CS:GO thank you for everything, you are not my friend you are my brother my friend. Thank you also immensely for being with me through those 1,800 kilometres, I felt it all the time! P.S. If you believe in yourself the impossible doesn’t exist,” he wrote on Instagram.