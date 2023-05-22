It’s a dog’s life: photographer captures the canine character in all its glory

Alicja believes each dog is unique, that is what she tries to capture in her photos.

Alicja Zmysłowska

Twenty-eight-year-old Alicja Zmysłowska has been snapping dogs for over 12 years now.

Her passion for man’s best friend and travel has taken her across the world, shooting incredible pictures in remote places such as lava fields, glaciers, lagoons, fjords and waterfalls in Poland, Norway, Iceland and Alaska.

She has photographed over 25 breeds, including her own two dogs, and others taken from homeless shelters. Zmysłowska now holds workshops across Europe to help teach other photographers how to achieve the same stunning results with dogs.

Zmysłowska photography technique focuses on the surreal, even fantasy depiction of the dogs. She does this not to portray reality – but disconnect from it, and show another side of dogs, which people don’t normally see.

Alicja’s photography project Craving Miracles has taken her across Europe. Alicja Zmysłowska

The photos mainly focus on dogs in nature. Alicja Zmysłowska

Alicja now holds workshops for other photographers in English and Polish. Alicja Zmysłowska

The photographer has held a black and white dog exhibition in Kraków. Alicja Zmysłowska

Dog lover Alicja aims to show the true joy of dogs. Alicja Zmysłowska

This article was first published in October 2018.