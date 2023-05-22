S.Korea and EU to strengthen bilateral ties

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel met South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul on Monday to discuss ways in which bilateral ties can be strengthened as both sides mark 60 years of EU-South Korea diplomatic relations this year.



“I think our discussions today will lay the foundations for closer ties to build a more secure and prosperous future for our people. And I hope today we will take important steps forward to strengthen our relations in the green, health and digital areas,” said European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen at the beginning of the meeting.

“We have decided to strengthen security cooperation. For this, we will strengthen comprehensive security cooperation in various fields by establishing a strategic dialogue between South Korean foreign minister and EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy,” said South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

“Our new green partnership will boost operation in areas like renewables and green technology. Importantly through this partnership we will strengthen our cooperation on the safe operation of nuclear power among other issues,” EU Council President Charles Michel said.

The leaders at the 10th EU-South Korea summit are expected to discuss their wide-ranging strategic partnership in security, trade and sustainable development, according to the Council of the European Union.