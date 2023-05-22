Prime minister lambasts justice minister

Piotr Polak/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, has launched a verbal attack on the justice minister, suggesting that he is full of hot air.

Referring to a rural expression, Morawiecki likened Zbigniew Ziobro, who is also leader of Sovereign Poland, a junior member of the ruling coalition, to a cow that moos a lot but produces little milk.

The prime minister was responding to an interview Ziobro made for the ‘Do Rzeczy’ magazine in which he said that: “Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was wrong in all the most important EU decisions.

“As a result of the Prime Minister’s consent to the EU’s conditions, Poland will gradually lose its sovereignty.”

The comments from the justice minister, which come as further evidence of a long-standing rift between the two politicians, produced a stinging response from Morawiecki.

“I spent part of my childhood in the countryside, and there farmers taught me an old Polish proverb: a cow that moos a lot gives little milk,” he said.

“Every time I hear or read the words of the justice minister such as these, I am reminded of the accuracy of the proverb. Politics is a team game, and as it is in a team – there are those who constantly complain, that someone does not pass the ball to them, and there are those who fight to achieve as much as possible in difficult circumstances, in crisis circumstances.”

The prime minister added that: “Listening to the words of the justice minister, I have the impression that Poland loses its sovereignty five times a year.”

Ziobro, a noted hawk on EU affairs, has clashed with the prime minister over Europe on a number of occasion, accusing Morawiecki of being too soft in his relations with Brussels.