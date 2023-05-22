Poland’s industrial production falls y/y in April – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s industrial output fell by 6.4 percent year on year in April 2023, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Monday.

Month on month, industrial output decreased by 14.8 percent.

Economists polled by PAP expected April’s industrial production to fall by 3.5 percent year on year and to decline by 12.4 percent month on month.

Manufacturing prices increased by 6.8 percent year on year in April and fell by 0.7 percent month on month, GUS reported.

Economists surveyed by PAP expected April’s producer prices to rise by 7.0 percent year on year and to fall by 0.4 percent month on month.