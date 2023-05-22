Poland’s average corporate wage up 12.1 pct y/y in April – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s average corporate gross monthly wage rose by 12.1 percent year on year to PLN 7,430.65 (EUR 1,641.51) in April 2023, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Monday.

In monthly terms, the average wage went down by 1.0 percent.

Economists polled by PAP expected a 12.0-percent annual increase in the corporate wage in April and 1-percent decline from March.

April’s corporate employment increased by 0.4 percent year on year and by 0.1 percent month on month.

Economists surveyed by PAP expected April’s corporate employment to rise by 0.2 percent year on year and to fall by 0.1 percent month on month.