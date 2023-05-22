Russian sanction plans on Poland ‘propaganda ploy’ says PM

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, on Monday called Russian plans to impose sanctions on Poland a “typical propaganda ploy.”

In a statement published on the Telegram website, Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the Russian State Duma, said Poland had to be sanctioned in punishment for “betraying historical memory” regarding Poland’s liberation from German occupation in World War II.

Announcing plans to debate the matter in the Duma, Volodin also said Warsaw should pay Russia USD 750 billion for post-war Soviet investments in Poland and return territories it gained after the war thanks to the USSR.

“This is a typical Russian propaganda ploy. Russia is responsible for vast damages to Poland’s material substance,” Morawiecki said during a visit to the coastal city of Gdynia.

He added that it was Russia instead of Poland that would have to pay, owing to its invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia will certainly have to pay huge indemnities to Ukraine…, where it is guilty of war crimes and causing huge economic damage,” the Polish prime minister said.