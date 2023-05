Presidents of Ukraine and the U.S. held talks during the G7 summit in Hiroshima; Greeks decide the future of their country at the ballot boxes; and thousands of people protest in Chisinau as they want Moldova to join the European Union. This and much more in Sunday’s edition of World News.

Lentoudi Argyro, founder of Anadiataxi party was TVP World’s guest invited to shed more light on the political situation in Greece in the wake of the parliamentary election.