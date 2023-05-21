Disability is not an obstacle when scaling Mount Everest

Hari Budha Magar, the first above the knee double amputee to scale Mount Everest, said on Sunday that his ascent would raise awareness about disability.

The 43-year-old Magar is currently resting at the base camp after climbing the 29,032-foot (8,848-meter) Everest with artificial legs on Friday, according to Pravat Adhikari of the Himalayan Ski Trek firm that handled his logistics.

“Gurkha veteran, Hari Budha Magar creates history… as the first ever double above-knee amputee to scale Mt Everest,” the Gurkha Brigade said in a twitter post.

Bigyan Koirala, a representative of Nepal’s Department of Tourism, attested to Magar’s ascent of the peak with the help of five Sherpa guides and declared it to be “a world record.”

Magar, a British army veteran who enlisted in 1999, lost both of his legs in 2010 in Afghanistan after stepping on an IED (improvised explosive device) while on patrol.

He claimed that as a result of his condition, he had “suffered a lot” and did not want other people to experience the same suffering.

I want to influence how people view people with impairments, Magar told over the phone from base camp.

“I would like to encourage all people to take to climbing any mountain of their choice,” he said.

The Southeast Ridge route, which was developed by Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay in 1953 and is now the most popular among climbers, was used by Magar.

More than 11,000 people, including those with disabilities including blindness and below-the-knee amputees, have scaled Mount Everest.

During the current season, which ends this month, 478 permits to climb Everest have been given by Nepal. On Everest this year, nine people have passed away.

Eight of the fourteen tallest mountains in the world are found in Nepal, a country that struggles to make ends meet.