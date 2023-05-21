China represents the world’s greatest challenge to security, says British PM

“China poses the biggest challenge of our age to global security and prosperity. They are increasingly authoritarian at home and assertive abroad,” British PM Rishi Sunak told reporters after the G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

Sunak said Britain and other G7 countries would pursue a common approach to reduce the challenges posed by China.

“This is all about de-risking – not de-coupling,” he said. “With the G7, we are taking steps to prevent China from using economic coercion to interfere in the sovereign affairs of others,” he added.

Sunak’s predecessor, Liz Truss, became the most well-known British politician to visit Taiwan since Margaret Thatcher in the 1990s, when she stated that the West should not “appease and accommodate” China.

Tensions have intensified as China has grown more bold over the self-governed island it claims as its own. China has never renounced the use of force to seize control of Taiwan.

Truss represents a more hawkish element of Sunak’s Conservative Party, which rejects his approach to China, which entails engaging in areas such as commerce and climate change but limiting national security threats.

Sunak also stated that Britain would begin training Ukrainian pilots this summer to assist its air force in its conflict with Russia.

Sunak, who was joined by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that no one wants peace more than Ukraine’s president, but that peace conditions must be founded on Ukrainian principles.

During the three-day conference, the G7 signaled to Russia their willingness to stand with Ukraine indefinitely.