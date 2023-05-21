Canada to help in training Ukrainian military personnel

Canada will support Ukraine for as long and as much as necessary in its conflict with Russia, including the training of Ukrainian soldiers and possibly pilots, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday.

Ukraine may receive F-16 as early as autumn

Trudeau, who assured President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of his support during the Group of Seven (G7) leaders’ summit in Hiroshima, told reporters at a news conference that “we’re always looking to do more” in terms of support for Ukraine.

Canada is committed to providing Ukraine and its people with the military, financial, and humanitarian assistance they need. That commitment has not changed – and it is never going to. Today in Hiroshima, I made that clear to President @ZelenskyyUa. pic.twitter.com/wubk7cKdEA

— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 21, 2023

The Canadian PM and other G7 leaders, which include the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy, issued a clear message to Russia this weekend about their strong support for Ukraine in its struggle.

When asked about training for the Ukrainian military, Trudeau stated that Canada would continue to train soldiers, which might potentially include pilots.

On Friday, President Joe Biden and senior U.S. officials reminded G7 leaders that Washington supported joint alliance training programs for Ukrainian F-16 pilots. According to British PM Rishi Sunak, training would start this summer and Ukraine would get the air force it needed for the future.