12 people trampled over in El Salvador stadium

A stampede at a football stadium in El Salvador on Saturday killed at least 12 people and left an unknown number of injured, government sources say.

The Alianza F.C. and Club Deportivo FAS teams were playing a quarter-final game at the Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, the capital, on Saturday night when a stampede broke out in the general part of the stadium, which has a seating capacity of almost 44,000.

“The Salvadoran Football Federation deeply regrets the events that occurred at the Cuscatlan Stadium,” the organization wrote on Twitter. “It also expresses solidarity with the relatives of those affected and deceased in this incident.”

