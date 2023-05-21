Volleyball: ZAKSA beats Jastrzębski Węgiel in “Polish” Champions League final

In the first ever Champions League volleyball final featuring two teams from Poland, ZAKSA Kędzierzyn-Koźle defeated Jastrzębski Węgiel 3:2, claiming the third CEV Champions League title in a row.



Although the clash was to be decided by the Polish sides, the game took place in Italy. Despite claims that the lack of the Italian teams could negatively affect the atmosphere in the stands, the atmosphere was excellent. Already at the women’s final, preceding the men’s rivalry, the stands were packed almost to the last seat.

The longer the clash of the giants went on, the louder the ZAKSA fans got. This time, their team was considered underdogs as Jastrzębski Węgiel have been enjoying a superb season. However, they had to be patient; they erupted only after the fifth set. ZAKSA won the title after a thrilling battle (26:28, 25:22, 25:14, 28:30, 15:12), achieving their goal in Europe and making it three in a row.

Poland brought their club to the top of European volleyball for the fourth time in the history of the competition. The two previous editions were won by ZAKSA, with Płomień Milowice dominating the 1977/78 season. The Champions League winners received a EUR 500,000 bonus from CEV to share, while the silver medallists won half of this prize. By comparison, the football Champions League winner earns EUR 20 million.