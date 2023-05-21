Sudan’s warring parties sign seven-day ceasefire

Sudan’s army and paramilitary RSF signed an agreement late on Saturday for a seven-day ceasefire as fighting that has plunged the country into chaos and displaced more than a million entered its sixth week.



The ceasefire will take effect at 9:45 p.m. Khartoum time (1945 GMT) on Monday, the sponsors of the talks, the United States and Saudi Arabia, said in a joint statement.

Numerous previous ceasefire agreements were violated. However, this agreement will be enforced by a U.S.-Saudi and international-supported monitoring mechanism, the statement said without providing details.

The agreement also calls for distributing humanitarian assistance, restoring essential services and withdrawing forces from hospitals and essential public facilities.

“It is past time to silence the guns and allow unhindered humanitarian access. I implore both sides to uphold this agreement – the eyes of the world are watching,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The fighting between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has led to a collapse of order. Stocks of food, cash and essentials are rapidly dwindling, and mass looting has hit banks, embassies, aid warehouses and even churches.

Aid groups have said they are unable to provide sufficient assistance in the capital city of Khartoum in the absence of safe passage and security guarantees for staff.