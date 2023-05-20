World News 20.05

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has joined other leaders at this year’s G7 summit in Japan. The Western coalition promised further aid and military training for the Ukrainian army, ensuring that in autumn, F-16 will be flying Ukrainian skies. Simultaneously, the Wagner group announced victory in the siege of Bakhmut as Ukraine looks back to the fall of Azovstal one year ago. Also in the program, two Polish climbers were able to reach the peaks of both Annapurna and Dhaulagiri in Nepal.

TVP World’s Sascha Fahrbach interviewed one of the mountaineers Oswald Rodrigo Pereira.

