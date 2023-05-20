Zelenskyy Rallies international support at G7 summit

In a series of sideline meetings at the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy engaged with several world leaders, advocating for support and aid against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed his country’s willingness to provide assistance to war-torn Ukraine. Modi referred to the struggles of Indian students who returned from Ukraine last year, using their experiences to empathize with the Ukrainian citizens’ plight. He also characterized the war in Ukraine as a global issue, emphasizing humanity and humanitarian values above economic or political aspects.

In addition to his meeting with Modi, Zelenskyy met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. These encounters highlight the Ukrainian President’s push for international solidarity and aid amid ongoing Russian aggression. Sunak and the other G7 leaders agreed on Friday to intensify sanctions against Moscow and minimize exposure to China.

A significant development during this series of meetings was the sit-down with French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron and Zelenskyy discussed the potential provision of fighter jets to Ukraine and the further support France could offer.

Zelenskyy’s presence in Hiroshima, the first city to experience a nuclear attack, emphasizes Western concerns over the nuclear threat that Moscow poses. As Zelenskyy navigates the immense challenges presented by Russia’s invasion and the tensions with China, his engagements at the G7 summit offer an opportunity to present Ukraine’s case directly to some of the world’s most influential leaders.