British climber ascends Everest for a record 17th time

Renowned British climber, Kenton Cool, has recently notched up his 17th ascent of Mount Everest, marking the highest tally for any foreigner on the world’s tallest peak. However, his recent accomplishment has been somewhat overshadowed by the climber’s concerns over the visible climate change impacts on the mountain.



Since his first successful climb in 2004, the 49-year-old veteran climber has been witness to Everest’s altering façade. Cool detailed that the mountain, once generously snow-laden, has become noticeably “dry and rocky”. A disconcerting sight was the unprecedented rock falls on the Lhotse Face, a section of the Everest summit route. These changes point to the larger issues of decreased precipitation and potential environmental alterations.

Despite these changes, Cool’s passion for Everest remains unscathed. Planning another ascent next year, he remains optimistic about his climbing future. Nonetheless, he envisions winding down his climbing career within the next 2 to 3 years. However, before bowing out, Cool aims to conquer two of Nepal’s other high peaks, Kanchenjunga, the world’s third highest, and Makalu, the fifth tallest.

In the same week as Cool’s achievement, Nepali guide Kami Rita Sherpa improved his own world record by climbing Everest for the 27th time. These personal accomplishments continue to inspire and captivate, even as the environment around them changes.