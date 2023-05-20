Polish dog lovers meet in Poznań for annual picnic

“Kejtrówka”, an educational picnic for dog lovers, is being held in the Polish city of Poznań, western Poland, between May 20 and 21. The event features 350 dogs competing for titles in 16 unique categories.



“We have been organizing this event since 2013. It is mainly aimed at dog owners and dog lovers. It’s a picnic primarily educational, so you one be able to learn a lot of things that will be useful to all four-legged charges’ owners,” said Patryk Pawełczakn head of the Poznań Mayor’s Office.

“There will be veterinary, cynological or adoption advice conducted… Police dog shows promise to be very attractive. There will also be a greyhound race. It is also worth noting that not only purebred dogs, but also mutts will appear [at the event],” he said before the picnic started.

The event features 350 dogs competing for titles in 16 categories. A highlight of this year’s event is expected to be an all-dog show, a dog talent contest “with a wink.”

The iconic flying dog competition – dogfrisbee – is also to be held.