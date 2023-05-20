Italian destroyer arrives in Poland to help protect Baltic coast

Caio Duilio is a destroyer of the Italian Navy which belongs to the Horizon class. It is marked by hull number D 554 according to Nato classification.

Adam Warżawa/PAP

An Italian guided missile destroyer has arrived at the Polish coast to help strengthen air defence in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Polish defence minister has announced.

Mariusz Błaszczak, the Polish defence minister, announced the planned arrival of the vessel at a press briefing during his Wednesday visit to Italy.

In Rome he met with his Italian counterpart, Guido Crosetto. The two discussed bilateral military relations, including the modernisation of the Polish Army, the current security situation in view of the continuing conflict in Ukraine, and further support for Kyiv’s war effort against the Russian invasion.

On Saturday morning he wrote on Twitter: “The Italian allied missile destroyer ITS Caio Duilio, heavily armed for anti-aircraft and anti-missile defence, has arrived in Poland to strengthen the defence of the Polish coast and protect Poland’s critical infrastructure.”

The warship entered the port of Gdynia earlier on Saturday.

Caio Duilio is a destroyer of the Italian Navy which belongs to the Horizon class. It is marked by hull number D 554 according to Nato classification.

The vessel has an overall length of 153 metres and a beam of 20.3 metres. It is armed with a PAAMS missile system with a 48-cell Vertical Launch System housing either Aster 15 or the longer-range Aster 30 surface-to-air missiles (combat range – 30 and 120 km). The ship is also equipped with eight Otomat anti-ship missile launchers as well as 25 and 76 mm autocannons and torpedo launchers. Its maximum speed reaches 29 knots (ca. 54 km/h).

It has a crew of 230.