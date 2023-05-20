Italian destroyer docks in Poland to bolster country’s air defense

An Italian guided missile destroyer has arrived in Gdynia, north Poland, to help strengthen air defense in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Mariusz Błaszczak, Poland’s defense minister, reported.



“The Italian allied missile destroyer ITS Caio Duilio, heavily armed for anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense, has arrived in Poland to strengthen the defense of the Polish coast and protect Poland’s critical infrastructure,” he wrote on Twitter.

Błaszczak announced the planned arrival of the vessel at a press briefing during his Wednesday visit to Italy.

In Rome, he met with his Italian counterpart, Guido Crosetto. The two discussed bilateral military relations, including the modernisation of the Polish Army, the current security situation in view of the continuing conflict in Ukraine, and further support for Kyiv’s war effort against the Russian invasion.





