Ukraine’s Zelenskyy arrives in Japan to attend G7 Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Hiroshima, Japan, on Saturday, to attend the Group of Seven (G7) leaders’ summit in the city.



Live footage broadcast by multiple media outlets showed Zelenskyy disembark from a French government aircraft.

Japan, this year’s G7 chair, earlier on Saturday announced Zelenskyy’s in-person attendance at the meeting in the world’s first city attacked by an atomic bomb, as nuclear threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin have unsettled the West.

On Friday, the Ukrainian President made a surprise appearance at the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia as part of a diplomatic offensive to rally support for his war-torn homeland.