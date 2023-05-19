Poland to boost gas port security

The Polish government has adopted amendments concerning military response to terrorist attacks on, among others, the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline and other offshore energy infrastructure. The project also provides for better protection of the Świnoujście gas port

The project prepared by the Ministry of Defense is aimed at ensuring the Polish military is able to respond effectively to terrorist threats from the sea and the air.

The aim is to prevent, reduce or remove any serious and imminent threats to ships, ports and harbor facilities or related infrastructure, including the necessary protection of the Baltic Pipe interconnector and other such infrastructure in the Polish economic zone, in ensuring uninterrupted supplies of this resource.

Energy infrastructure located at sea should likewise be considered critical infrastructure.

Polish security services are on high alert. Until May 30, the second of four levels of attack threat (BRAVO) will be in force in the country, similarly for the Polish energy infrastructure located outside the borders of the Republic of Poland. This includes mining and energy facilities infrastructure.

A provision empowering the Minister of National Defense to issue a decision on the sinking of an enemy vessel or a floating object that is a terrorist threat is to be included also.

It was emphasized at the same time, that this solution is intended only for exceptional situations when there will be no other possibilities of reaction. Moreover, the proposed amendment also regulates on how to deal with a terrorist attack brought about by a foreign civilian aircraft.

After ending gas imports from Russia to Poland, Warsaw now relies on LNG supplies to the Świnoujście LNG terminal which has opened up the possibility of importing gas from other directions. Now, together with the Baltic Pipe, it forms the foundation of our gas security.

As of April 13, there is a temporary restriction on staying within 200 meters of the LNG terminal in Świnoujście.

The Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration, Mariusz Kaminski, stated in a special press release that “the experiences of recent months, including the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipeline, as well as the disclosure by Polish services of persons suspected of cooperating with Russian special services who, among other things, prepared acts of diversion on behalf of Russian intelligence, force important decisions to be taken to ensure the security of the Polish state and Poles”.

Investments will also be made with expansion of the border guard station.

In the future, not one, but multiple vessels of different sizes are to be available on-site. It is furthermore planned for officers trained for counter-terrorist activities, including those performing tasks underwater, to enter into action in the event of raising of alert levels.

The expansion of the LNG terminal in Świnoujście, which will increase regasification capacity from 6.2 bcm per year to 8.3 bcm, looks to be completed in 2024.

A second LNG terminal is also being planned, this time as a Floating Sea Regasification Unit (FSRU) in the Gdansk area. As part of a binding market study procedure, it has been determined that there is already demand for at least 6.1 bcm of regasification capacity per year. Its capacity can be increased if additional demand requires. The commissioning of the FSRU is scheduled for 2027-2028.