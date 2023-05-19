Anti-aircraft alarms sounded across Ukraine as Russia launched mass missile attacks. The military command warned of hypersonic missiles across the country, while Kyiv was targeted by Russian drones. Lviv’s mayor also reported that Russian forces launched drones on infrastructure facilities. Tune in to Friday’s edition of Military Mind for the latest update and footage from the front lines.
Military Mind 19.05
