Polish army to order thousands of pistols and rifles

The Polish army has ordered another batch of VIS-100 pistols and GROT carbines. The Radom-based arms factory “Łucznik”, part of the Polish Armaments Group (Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa), has signed a contract for the supply of almost 30,000 pistols and 200 carbines for the Representative Battalion.

Poland concerned about Beijing rapprochement with Moscow

Poland is concerned about Beijing’s declarations of seeking closer bilateral relations with Russia, the Foreign Ministry of Poland has stated. In a…

see more

Last year, the army ordered almost 18,000 VIS-100 pistols and two thousand GROT carbines.

“Both types of weaponry are being ordered by the Polish army once again,” highlighted the president of the Polish Armament Group, Sebastian Chwałek, in an interview with the Information Radio Agency. He added that the VIS is a modern design for army, which has been consistently introduced into the equipment of individual units for several years.

The 5.56mm GROT(eng. “Spearhead”) Modular Small Arms System was developed by specialists from Fabryka Broni “Łucznik” and the Military University of Technology in Warsaw. They began work on the first machine gun since World War II to be 100 per cent designed and manufactured in Poland at the beginning of the last decade.

The VIS, on the other hand, is a production that started in 2013. The name VIS refers to the wz. 35 Vis pistol, produced between 1936 and 1939, while “100” refers to the centenary of Poland’s regaining of independence.

Fabryka Broni “Łucznik” – Radom is a manufacturer and supplier of weapons for domestic and foreign markets, the main manufacturer of weapons for the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration, as well as for the civilian market and export.

“Modernisation of the Polish Army, increase in numbers, exercises, joint training with allies – all this strengthens the capabilities of the Polish army. Our goal is to build the strongest ground forces in Europe,” said Mariusz Błaszczak, the Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration.

The GROTs serve not only in the Polish army. They are performing excellently in the ongoing war in Ukraine. In March this year, Kyiv placed orders for the delivery of another large batch of these weapons. Earlier, as early as 2022, just after the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a number of GROTs were given to Ukrainian soldiers as part of Poland’s equipment aid. In addition, an unknown number of rifles were sold to the U.S. Special Forces Command, as well as to an unknown country in the East region of Africa.