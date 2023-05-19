Russian retaliation: ICC prosecutor added to wanted list

Russia has reportedly responded to the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) war crimes charges against dictator Vladimir Putin by issuing an arrest warrant for the ICC prosecutor involved, British national Karim Khan, according to Russian media sources.



In a move seen as retaliation, Khan was added to the Russian Interior Ministry’s wanted list. The action against Khan and three ICC judges came swiftly, just days following the issue of an arrest warrant for Putin in March.

The charges laid by the ICC against Putin and Russia’s children’s rights ombudsman, Maria Lvova-Belova, relate to alleged war crimes involving the abduction of Ukrainian children. However, Russia and Putin continue to deny any wrongdoing throughout their invasion of Ukraine, accusing the West of spreading lies and provoking hostility.

🎪 The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia put on the wanted list the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Karim Khan, who issued a warrant for the arrest of Putin. pic.twitter.com/LLp26biRC3

This development escalates the tensions surrounding Russia’s ongoing actions in Ukraine, and the increasing international efforts to hold Russian officials accountable for alleged war crimes. The move also signals a stark resistance from Moscow to global scrutiny and judicial proceedings.