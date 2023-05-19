You are here
More K2 tanks arrive in Poland, minister reports

The tanks are part of a USD 5.8 billion contract for 1,000 K2 machines between Poland and their producer South Korea.
Tomasz Waszczuk/PAP

A further seven K2 Black Panther tanks arrived in Poland on Friday, the defence minister said on Friday afternoon.

Mariusz Błaszczak said the seven Black Panthers will be assigned to the Polish Army’s 20th Mechanised Division.

The tanks are part of a USD 5.8 billion contract for 1,000 K2 machines between Poland and their producer South Korea. Under the deal, 180 tanks will be shipped to Poland from South Korea, and the remaining 820 will be produced under licence in Poland.

