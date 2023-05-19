Poland, Japan and Ukraine to build Green Industrial zone in Ukraine

"This will be the first project of this kind in Ukraine. It is strategically important from the point of view of our energy independence. It will allow our city to have its own alternative energy sources," said Anatoly Fedoruk, mayor of Bucha, during Friday's ceremony.

Albert Zawada/PAP

Companies from Poland, Japan and Ukraine on Friday signed letters of intent to construct a Green Industrial Zone in Bucha, Ukraine.

Bucha, in the Kiev region of Ukraine, was occupied by Russian troops in the spring 2022, and has become a symbol of Russian crimes, including those against civilians. During the occupation, the infrastructure, transmission networks, private and public buildings were destroyed.

According to the agreement, Bucha is donating the areas around the city for the purposes of the Green Industrial Zone which will cover an area of 3,000 hectares. Polish company, Hynfra will be responsible for the concept and design, while a Japanese company, Tsubame will provide the technology for building safe green ammonia energy storage facilities. Ukrainian engineering company UTEM is to carry out the construction process.

The project of the Green Industrial Zone provides for the production of energy for local consumption. Hydrogen and ammonia will be produced from renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, and used for electricity, fuel and fertilisers.

"This will be the first project of this kind in Ukraine. It is strategically important from the point of view of our energy independence. It will allow our city to have its own alternative energy sources," said Anatoly Fedoruk, mayor of Bucha, during Friday's ceremony.