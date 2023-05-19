Poland concerned over China’s rapprochement with Russia

"Poland has received Beijing's declaration to tighten bilateral relations with Russia with some concern," Gerwel said.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The Polish foreign ministry on Friday voiced concern over China’s declaration to tighten relations with Russia.

In a statement after talks between Wojciech Gerwel, a deputy foreign minister, and Li Hui, the Chinese government’s commissioner for Eurasia, the ministry wrote that Gerwel praised the recent initiation of a dialogue between Beijing and the Ukrainian authorities, but voiced concern over the Chinese side’s intention to tighten relations with Russia.

Gerwel, the ministry wrote, stressed that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a key challenge for regional and global stability and security, and that the conflict had to be resolved in keeping with international law.

“The conclusion of this conflict and the restoration of peace must take place in absolute conformance with the principles of international law, including the United Nations Charter… Poland has received Beijing’s declaration to tighten bilateral relations with Russia with some concern,” Gerwel said.