Poland: construction of Europe’s largest energy storage systems factory complete

Northvolt, a European supplier of battery cells and power systems, has completed the construction of Europe’s largest factory of energy storage facilities.

Biotech company ‘Urteste’ will debut at Warsaw Stock Exchange

The attention of the entire medical world and millions of cancer patients is focused on this Gdańsk-based company. Urteste S.A. is actively working…

see more

In 2018, Northvolt made an investment in Gdansk, resulting in its first production facility. The Polish factory has increased its production by several hundred percent each year. Battery systems from Gdansk replace internal combustion engines in construction and industrial machinery (for instance, in excavators) or allow the storage of energy from renewable sources. Three years after launching its operations in Poland, Northvolt announced that it would invest USD 200 million to build a production facility in the Pomeranian Special Economic Zone.

Construction of the production facility began at the end of 2021 at the Pomeranian Investment Centre in Gdansk. Among other things, demanding earthworks were completed, and a production hall, office building, two high-storage warehouses, and technical infrastructure were built. The total area of the built facilities is 25,000 m2.

The warehouses will be serviced by self-propelled forklift vehicles, which will independently collect components from the warehouse shelves after receiving information from the production machinery about the lack of components.

The production facility is powered by electricity exclusively from renewable sources. “This fits in with our company’s business model, which is to use only green energy in all factories located in Poland, Sweden and Germany and to use recycled resources,” said Robert Chryc-Gawrychowski, president of Northvolt’s branch in Poland.

This week, construction concluded at Northvolt Dwa in Gdańsk, Europe's largest factory for energy storage solutions.

Next week, the team will move into their new offices and prepare to start production by the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/7wLr8RQCOa

— Northvolt (@northvolt) May 19, 2023

The production facility in Gdansk will manufacture stationary and mobile energy storage and battery systems for industry and the construction sector. Key customers of the Northvolt branch in Poland include Fluence (a Siemens company), mining machinery manufacturer Epiroc and construction equipment manufacturer PonEquipment.

Energy storages are an important part of the energy transition to increase the use of Renewable Energy Sources (RES) to move away from burning fossil fuels. Production is scheduled to start at the end of the year and the official opening of the factory will also take place then.

Northvolt employs more than 4,500 people of 110 different nationalities. The target number of employees in Gdansk will be 500. The factory is located in the vicinity of the Port of Gdansk and the Baltic Hub deep-water terminal – the largest container complex in the Baltic Sea region.

Prior to founding Northvolt in 2016, CEO – Peter Carlsson, was an Executive Director at Tesla Motors. There, he served as vice president of supply chain – an experience that allowed him to start manufacturing lithium batteries to power electric vehicles, Northvolt’s core business.To date, the company has secured contracts worth more than USD 55 billion from key customers such as BMW, Scania, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars and Polestar, among others.